AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Austell.
The crash happened along Riverside Parkway. Police say the pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle and was struck. The vehicle continued on without stopping.
The victim was later identified as 64 year-old Jasper Arnold.
No description of the vehicle was released.
