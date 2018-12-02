East Point, GA (CBS46) East Point Police are looking for two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Saturday evening.
Both vehicles fatally struck the pedestrian at Cleveland and Sylvan Roads.
Police are looking for two vehicles: a 2009 Ford Fusion with left front-end damage and a missing left mirror, and an older model green Buick Century.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
