DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are investigating a person fatally struck by a vehicle on I-85 northbound near the Chamblee-Tucker Road exit.
Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday after receiving a call of a person struck on the interstate. When officers arrived they found a man deceased along the interstate wall. No word yet on why the man was on the interstate.
Continue to follow CBS46.com for the latest update on this story.
(0) comments
