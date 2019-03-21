Cobb County, GA (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Police Department said one person was killed during an accident on Riverside Parkway near the I-20 overpass Thursday morning.
Investigators said Sidney Tharpe, 66, of Roaring River, North Carolina was walking north on Riverside Parkway when he was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Riverside Parkway around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said the Suburban was driven by David Porter, 47, of Austell.
The accident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
