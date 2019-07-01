PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) – A man who was hit by a vehicle on a Gwinnett County road in May has died.
Antonio Hopson, 27, of Memphis, Tenn. was attempting to walk across Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Medlock Bridge Road around 5 a.m. on May 10 when he was struck by a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound.
The driver, who stopped and reported the incident to police, said he never saw the pedestrian until impact.
Hopson was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospice care on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.