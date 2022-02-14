ATLANTA (CBS46) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday in southwest Atlanta.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a male was struck by a Waste Management vehicle in the 2200 block of Campbelltown Road SW. When officers arrived, they say the victim was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is currently being interviewed by detectives from the APD accident investigations unit. They say charges are anticipated at this time as the investigation continues.
