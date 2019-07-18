COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.
Police said Paul Livenson, 41, of Marietta was walking northbound on South Cobb Drive near Beech Road when he was hit and killed by a white 2018 Kia Forte.
The driver, Jordan Gatling, 27, of Marietta remained on the scene and told police he did not see Livenson in the road due to darkness.
The accident remains under investigation but authorities do not expect charges to be filed.
