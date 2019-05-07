VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man walking on I-20 in Villa Rica when he was struck by driver early Tuesday morning.
Danny Lee Cobb, 42, of Villa Rica was merging onto I-20 westbound when his vehicle hit the pedestrian.
Cobb told police it appeared the man had been hit by several vehicles traveling on I-20 however no one stopped to check.
Officials had to shut down I-20 westbound for two hours.
According to police, the identity of the man has not been identified and this is an on-going investigation.
