ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian and a person riding a motorcycle are both receiving medical treatment in the Atlanta-are after a collision Tuesday evening.
Atlanta Police say the motorcycle struck the pedestrian in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW and Simmons Street NW. The pedestrian suffered serious injury, while the driver is noted as having non-life threatening injuries.
