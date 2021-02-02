A Marietta man using a wheelchair was killed after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Around 3:02 a.m. Cobb County Police were dispatched after reports of a fatal accident on Austell Road just south of Austell Circle.
According to investigators, the 62-year-old Eddie Jones who was wheelchair bound was on the roadway not within the marked crosswalk when the driver of a blue 2004 Toyota Tundra crashed into Jones.
The accident caused Jones to separate from his wheelchair and land on the right side of the southbound lane of the roadway. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene and police have notified his next of kin.
As for the driver of the Toyota Tundra, 54-year-old Beaumarchais Brignolle of Mableton, was not reported injured.
Police told CBS46 News that this fatal accident remains under investigation, and Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
