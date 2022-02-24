MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A pedestrian has been struck and killed along I-75 south in Marietta, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Details are limited at this time, but GDOT says the incident took place just before 3 a.m. Thursday near the south 120 loop.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story throughout the morning on CBS46.com and live on Wake Up Atlanta.
