ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Clarke County early Monday morning.
Athens-Clarke County Police say, just after midnight, a man was walking in the southbound lane of Jefferson Road when he was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic.
John Joseph Walling, 32, of Winder, Ga., died as a result of his injuries in the crash. Two people in the car had minor injuries.
The crash marks the 19th deadly crash involving a motor vehicle in the county this year.
Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. If you have any information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact Officer First Class Compton at (762) 400-7377 or via email at zachary.compton@accgov.com.
