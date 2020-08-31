CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a Monday morning car accident that left a person dead.
Clayton County police said the unidentified victim was walking outside a crosswalk near Holiday Blvd on Old Dixie Highway when they were struck and killed.
The driver told police the victim was wearing dark clothing, and did not see the person crossing the street.
Police said the victim is an adult, but won’t be identified until next of kin can be notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.