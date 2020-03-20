DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver struck and killed a woman attempting to cross Rockbridge Road late Friday.
It happened near the Rockbridge Place retail center around 6 p.m. The victim was in her mid-fifties. She was crossing with her daughter who was not injured.
Police say the women were not inside a crosswalk.
The driver of the white sedan stayed at the scene. The windshield on the passenger’s side was heavily damaged.
Police say the driver is cooperating with their ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.