ATLANTA (CBS46) — A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Stanton Road SW and Campbellton Road SW.
MAP OF THE AREA
Atlanta Police say the female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The driver who was involved stayed at the scene.
The Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene and are trying to figure out what happened. No charges have been filed at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
