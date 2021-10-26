LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Cruse Road and Paden Drive in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett Police Department says they received a call on Oct. 24 about a body lying in a driveway.
The pedestrian's injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Gwinnett PD is now looking for the hit-and-run driver. If anyone has any information to share in regards to this case, please contact GCPD Accident Investigation Unit at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.