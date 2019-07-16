COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A driver may not face charges in the death of pedestrian struck early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred on Cobb Parkway at Acworth Summit Boulevard around 5:43 a.m. July 16. Jeremy Mills of Acworth was driving a silver Honda Odyssey. The 46-year-old was southbound when his van struck the pedestrian who was in or near the crosswalk.
According to investigators, vehicular traffic had the right of way when the pedestrian was crossing. The pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and was pronounced deceased.
Cobb County police have not released the name of the pedestrian killed, pending the next of kin.
