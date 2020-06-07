ATLANTA (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a MARTA bus struck a pedestrian. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Atlanta police told CBS46 News the pedestrian was an adult.
The incident happened on H.E. Holmes Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive around 1:15 p.m.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The investigation continues.
Stay with CBS46.com for updates as police release information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.