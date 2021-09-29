Pedestrian killed in early morning collision with car on Covington Highway

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A person was fatally hit by a vehicle at the 4300 block of Covington Highway in DeKalb County.
Police are on scene and an investigation is ongoing. The condition of the driver remains unknown at this time.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
