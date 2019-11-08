ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a crash in east Atlanta.
The crash happened on Moreland Avenue near Cedar Grove Road.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene. It's unclear if they'll face charges.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
