Gainesville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened at the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and McEver Road near the Hall County community of McEver.
According to a police spokesperson, for an unknown reason, the pedestrian was in the roadway but not in a crosswalk.
"The driver stayed on scene and assisted with the investigation. At this time the investigation is ongoing, but charges are not likely," a police spokesperson said.
Fatal crash investigation involving pedestrian: Browns Bridge Road @ McEver. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3kKdk9DcS2— Gainesville Police (@COGPolice) March 29, 2021
