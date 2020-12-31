Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in northeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Few details are known at this time but police say the vehicle involved fled the scene. They're reviewing surveillance video in order to get a description of that vehicle.
The victim has only been identified as an Hispanic male but no other details have been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
