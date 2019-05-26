COBB Co (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed crossing the street Saturday night in Cobb County.
Police say the man was trying to cross South Cobb Drive when he was hit by an enclosed trailer being towed by a white pickup.
Witnesses say the truck was a two-door pickup, possibly an early 2000 model Chevy with a white enclosed cargo trailer.
Police don't have an identification for the victim.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call police at 770-499-3987.
