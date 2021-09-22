ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 46-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by a 51-year-old woman on Sept. 17 in Marietta.
It happened on Power Springs Street, just north of Chestnut Hill Road, according to Marietta Police Department.
Police say the man was not in a crosswalk and "darted" out into the road. The driver was not injured.
The man's name will be released once relatives have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant B. Honea at (770) 794-5344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.