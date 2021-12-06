CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) — A pedestrian has been struck and killed on Chamblee Tucker Road in Chamblee, according to the Chamblee Police Department.
Police say they received the call shortly before 3:30 p.m. The male victim died at the scene from his injuries.
Chamblee Tucker road was closed in both directions near Meadowood Lane until was cleared.
The Chamblee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation. If you witnessed the incident or have any available information, contact Lt. Roy Collar with the Chamblee Police Department at 470-395-2416 or rcollar@chambleega.gov.
The coroner will identify the deceased.
