Cobb County police Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) is investigating a Monday night incident which killed a pedestrian on Cobb Parkway.
The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time they were hit, according to investigators. The person was walking on the side of the southbound lanes near Creekside Village around 8:30 p.m. The driver whose car struck the pedestrian remained at the scene of the incident.
Cobb County police is expected to release more information as the investigation progresses. CBS46 will update as information is released.
