DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a pedestrian traffic fatality early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to Interstate 85 Southbound near Boggs Road for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the middle of the interstate.
Police tell CBS46 56-year-old Ronald Brown of Buford exited a vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of I-85 Southbound and began crossing multiple lanes of traffic.
As Brown entered into the third lane, he was hit by a yellow Toyota RAV4 and died on scene as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are not sure why Brown entered into the roadway when he was struck.
This is an ongoing investigation.
