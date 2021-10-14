ATLANTA (CBS46) — A pedestrian has been killed on Interstate 85 southbound before Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road.
The incident was reported at 9:23 p.m. It is believed that it was a male who was killed.
The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene.
Lane closures are in place. Motorists should use caution and seek alternate routes if possible.
At this time, it is unknown why the pedestrian was on the interstate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
