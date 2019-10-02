ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A pedestrian is dead after a huge crash on eastbound I-20 that shut the highway down for hours.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on EB I-20 at Lowery Boulevard. Traffic was diverted off of the highway as a result.
Police tell CBS46 that as many as 10 vehicles were involved and a pedestrian was killed. The identity of the victim has not been released.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
The eastbound lanes of I-20 eventually reopened around 9 a.m.
