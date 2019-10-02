I-20 crash in Atlanta
I-20 crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A pedestrian is dead after a huge crash on eastbound I-20 that shut the highway down for hours.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on EB I-20 at Lowery Boulevard. Traffic was diverted off of the highway as a result.

Police tell CBS46 that as many as 10 vehicles were involved and a pedestrian was killed. The identity of the victim has not been released.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-20 eventually reopened around 9 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.