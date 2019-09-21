ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman walking on GA400 was killed by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning.
Atlanta Police say the woman was walking on the northbound side of the highway at Lenox Rd around 1:20 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle. Police say the driver then left the scene.
The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
