SANDY SPRINGS (CBS46)—Sandy Springs police are working to track down the person who reportedly shot another person during a robbery.
According to Sandy Springs police, the shooting happened late Sunday night on Roswell Road near Windsor Parkway.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
