Clayton County, GA (CBS46) A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along I-75 in Clayton County.
The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the intersection with SR 85.
Not much is known about the crash, including why the pedestrian was walking along the interstate.
The victim's identity has not been released.
It is unclear if the driver will face charges.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.