Police are investigating a hit-and run accident after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Clayton County early Friday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 138 West and Tara Road in Jonesboro after reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Upon arrival, police found the female victim on the roadway.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle was more than likely a newer model black in color Dodge Charger.
Investigators advised that the car should have damage to the front right side.
The westbound side of Highway 138 was closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.