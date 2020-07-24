DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating an auto versus pedestrian accident that happened Thursday evening.
According to DeKalb County officials, officers responded to the pedestrian struck call around 8:30 p.m. on Candler Road, near I-20.
DeKalb police have not released any details on the person struck condition, however, it appears the vehicle may have remained on scene following the accident.
Police have not said if charges will be filed against the driver.
