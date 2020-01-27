CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A pedestrian struck by a vehicle while walking in Cherokee County has passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.
Donald Beacham, 64, of Acworth, was walking in the crosswalk near the intersection of Highway 92 and Robin Road when he was struck.
Beacham was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle, 63 year-old Kevin Orr of Acworth, stayed on the scene and was interviewed by police.
Investigators say there were no signs of speeding or alcohol impairment.
No charges have been filed at this time.
