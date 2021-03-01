Sandy Springs police are investigating a fatal auto vs pedestrian crash that happened Monday morning on GA 400.
According to Sandy Springs police, officers were dispatched to a car accident call at 1 a.m. on GA 400 near Roberts Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man lying on the highway.
After talking to witnesses, a Sandy Springs spokesperson said the man was involved in an unrelated accident prior to being struck by the vehicle.
After the first accident, the man reportedly exited his vehicle, and for reasons unknown, he exited his car and began walking on the roadway, police said.
“Another motorist operating a motor vehicle travelling in the same lane struck the pedestrian.
The driver involved in the initial collision as well as the driver who struck the pedestrian remained on-scene and both contacted 911,” according to police.
Police said they will release the victim’s name once his family is notified.
Police considers the investigation active, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigator B. Smith at BSmith@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-6929.
