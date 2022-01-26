SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A hit-and-run wreck in Spalding County left a pedestrian dead Wednesday evening.
The incident happened in the 1700 block of Patterson Road in Griffin. According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck by a silver Dodge Charger. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Deputies say the Charger is missing a mirror and has front quarter panel damage.
CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.