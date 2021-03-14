A pedestrian was killed in southeast Atlanta Saturday night. Atlanta police said the man was struck by a vehicle at 1461 Moreland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. According to police, the driver who remained at the scene told officers they tried to avoid the man in the road.
The incident is under investigation, but no charges are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.