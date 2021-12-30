SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Smyrna Police Department is advising commuters to slow down and use caution as they investigate a scene near Windy Hill Road Thursday evening.
The department's Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit is working the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Windy Hill Road at Village Parkway.
Authorities have closed one eastbound and one westbound lane of Windy Hill Road, closures anticipated to last for several hours.
Commuters in the area should expect minor traffic delays.
