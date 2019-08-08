MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened late August 7th.
According to police, a motorist, identified as 56-year-old Suresh Sheregar, was travelling westbound on S. Marietta Parkway in his 2011 Infinit FX when a pedestrian walked into the turning left lane.
As a result, Sheregar was unable to avoid the pedestrian, later identified as 53-year-old Trent L. Rhodes. Rhodes was outside of the designated crosswalk at the time of the collision.
The victim was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
The collision is under investigation by the Marietta Police Department's S.T.E.P. Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-794-5357.
