Atlanta Police are investigating a hit and run on Jonesboro Road that left a man injured.
The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. According to APD, the victim was on foot in the area of Jonesboro Rd. SE and I-285 EB when he was struck by a truck.
The driver of the truck fled the scene. At this time there is no further description of the vehicle or suspect.
The victim, who has not been identified, sustained injury to is head. He was alert and conscious when first responders arrived.
The investigation is on-going.
