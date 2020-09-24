FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say the woman was hit around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton Street and the northbound I-75/85 ramp. She was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
At this time, investigators believe the woman was attempting to cross the roadway outside of the crosswalk when she was struck. The victim is considered at fault and will be charged.
