Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Pedestrians who walk in Midtown Atlanta have a warning. They say the crosswalk signals at one particular traffic light may be fooling you.
They pointed out a signal in Midtown that begins to count down but just like that, it's at zero!
It's a confusing and extremely dangerous scenario and CBS46 is advocating for your safety.
Every second cycle, the crosswalk timer at West Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place malfunctions.
When the light gets down to 32 seconds, it immediately goes to zero, and a few seconds later the traffic light turns green.
A city spokesperson tells CBS46 a signal team is investigating and will make any needed repairs.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.