COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle at a bus stop Friday afternoon in College Park.
According to GSP, troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle crash on Old National Highway at Sullivan Road around 3:45 p.m. They say a silver Chevrolet Equinox traveled off the right shoulder striking the curb. It then went onto the sidewalk and through a MARTA bus stop enclosure, striking two pedestrians who were waiting for the bus.
The driver and the two pedestrians were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.