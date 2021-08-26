GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, it continues to impact children and the doctors who treat them.
"The patients are just outnumbering our ability to get to them right now," said Dr. Keyana Washington, a pediatrician and CEO of Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.
"There is a lot of COVID, there is an extremely large amount of COVID among kids, among people in general," she said.
She and her colleagues at their four offices in Gwinnett County are having to determine which cases are the most urgent and in some cases they have to direct families to go to other health care facilities. Dr. Washington said tests are coming back positive in everyone from babies to teens. It's the most COVID she has seen since the start of the pandemic. She said she sees 30 to 36 patients a day, much more than her usual caseload. In addition to children with COVID, they're also treating children with other illnesses including respiratory illnesses.
"We are receiving about one thousand phone calls per day," she said. "Our staff is working so hard to get through those phone calls.”
While most cases in children are mild, there can be complications for some. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta currently has 37 patients hospitalized in its system, most with pre-existing conditions. The hospital system says its numbers fluctuate each week and it's seeing an increase in patients hospitalized compared to previous weeks.
With all of the cases she is seeing now, Dr. Washington is concerned about what we may see weeks from now.
"The condition called MIS-C which comes four to six weeks after an acute COVID infection, that is what tends to get the kids and so I’m worried about what things are going to look like in four to six weeks in the hospital," she said, adding it's difficult to predict which children will develop the condition that can send them to the hospital.
She said she is seeing more parents asking for their children to be vaccinated. People 12 and older and eligible for the vaccine.
Dr. Washington said, "I’m really looking forward to the full approval for age 12 and up and then maybe an EUA or full approval for ages five to eleven because my son is seven and I want him to get this vaccine as soon as possible.”
