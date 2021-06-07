ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A neighborhood is left on edge after a peeper was caught on camera using bricks and rocks to look into an apartment window.
Sarah Tarr lives on Myrtle Street in Midtown’s section of Atlanta. While she was on vacation, her upstairs neighbors Addison and Nicole were able to capture the peeping tom in action. Once she returned, she called Atlanta Police and reached out to neighbors on the Nextdoor app, only to find out that this was not his first rodeo.
Neighbors say they’ve seen the man roaming around the neighborhood, some even recall him being involved in similar incidents consecutively for many years.
Sarah and her neighbors are now even more concerned knowing that this man knows the neighborhood well and has established a pattern.
She tells CBS46 that after filing a police report, Atlanta Police officers took his profile and are actively looking for a suspect.
Members on the Midtown Neighbor’s Association say they’ve heard of reports similar to this most recent one and recall a man matching the description of this suspect being arrested for a sexual assault years ago in the same area.
Police have to yet to confirm if the suspect is connected to other incident reports, anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
