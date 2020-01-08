FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Union City police are looking for the man who was caught on at least one resident’s home security cameras fondling himself while trying to peer in the windows.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of December 29th in the Swan Creek subdivision.
Lateshia Powell first learned of the creeper on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. At least two other residents in a nearby community posted video of a strange man behind their homes. That prompted Powell to check her own security camera footage.
“I went in and looked and there was someone in my backyard! And as I’m looking at the camera, I see a shadow at my window,” she said. Powell says the man was trying to peer into her bedroom window, where she was sitting on her bed. “He stood there for a while, then he walked off like he was going to walk out of the yard, but then heard my kids in the kitchen and he turned around and started walking back up on the deck fondling himself. He began to look through the window of the door trying to see if he could see my kids,” added Powell.
Powell says the creeper was at her home from about 1:45 a.m. until about 2:30 a.m. Then she said to make matters worse, the man came back about 19 hours later, at 9:30 p.m. once it was dark again.
“It gives me chills every time I think about it,” said Powell.
Powell fears that if the man isn’t caught soon this could escalate into something much worse.
“You never know who is watching you and if they’re plotting to do something to you, so you need to be sure you’re paying attention because you never know,” said Powell.
She filed a police report with the Union City Police Department. Authorities are hoping someone will recognize the man in the footage and turn him in. In the meantime, they want residents in the area to be on alert.
