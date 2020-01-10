WASHINGTON (CNN) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there won't be a vote Friday to name impeachment managers, a sign that the weeks long impasse over starting the Senate impeachment trial into President Donald Trump will continue at least into next week.
"No," Pelosi told reporters Friday when asked if she would hold a vote Friday on impeachment, a crucial procedural step to sending the articles impeachment to the Senate, before lawmakers leave town for the weekend Friday.
Asked about when she will make an announcement on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, she said, "I'll be communicating with my members, and perhaps we'll see that. "
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.