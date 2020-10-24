(CBS46/CNN) -- A top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser but is not a government employee.
Bloomberg News first reported the positive test.
Obst is not the first person in Pence's orbit to test positive for the virus. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.
Obst and Pence's office did not immediately return CNN's request for comment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
