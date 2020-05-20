ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence has landed in Atlanta for his visit to discuss progress with re-opening the state.
The Vice President will have a lunch meeting with Governor Brian Kemp to discuss how the state has been going about opening back up. He will also sit down with executives from Waffle House Headquarters for a roundtable discussion.
A handful of local restaurant executives will join the discussion, including H Restaurant Group CEO Joseph Hsiao, Nancy Goodrich from the Southern Bistro, and Kevin Slater of Slater Hospitality.
Also from Washington is Eugene Scalia, the Secretary of the US Department of Labor and son of former supreme court justice Antonin Scalia.
Vice President Pence plans to return to Washington D.C. Friday evening.
